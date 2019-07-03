Deputies arrest an off-duty SC Trooper for Assault, Resisting Arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 3, just after 1:00 a.m., Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of Flint Street, on James Island.

The caller reported that an unknown male suspect initially tried to use a key to enter the caller’s residence and that the subject was now laying down on his front porch, according to the report.

Deputies arrived and attempted to communicate with the suspect, at which point they realized that he was highly intoxicated, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

They eventually woke the suspect up and questioned him about his status. The suspect was uncooperative and physically aggressive towards deputies.

An altercation occurred, at which point deputies resorted to deploying a taser to subdue the subject. He was placed into custody

Deputies later identified the suspect as an off-duty trooper with the SC Highway Patrol. He was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center

Malik Hasan McCown was arrested for Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct.