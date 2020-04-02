Deputies arrest man seen in surveillance video throwing cat against wall at West Ashley pet grooming salon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man seen in surveillance video throwing a cat against the wall of a West Ashley pet grooming salon in May 2019 has been arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities first became aware of the incident in November 2019 after the video showing a cat being thrown into a wall at Carolina Grooming was posted on YouTube and began circulating on social media.

In the video, you can see two individuals working with animals inside the business when a man enters the room and begins holding the cat down for another groomer.

A little past seven minutes into the video, the cat becomes upset and the man attempts to restrain the animal before grabbing it by the back and slamming it against a wall and onto the floor.

“You can’t do that,” said one of the other groomers in the video. “I said let him go,” she said.

Carolina Grooming’s owner, Daryl Kornickey told News 2 that he learned about the video after it surfaced on social media and said the man who posted the video is a manager he fired in October 2019.

Brian Richardson

“No one was fired (then) because of the video- because the video was kept a secret,” Kornickey said. “I fired them for different reasons like being late, not showing up and just not being good employees.”

Kornickey believes the video was released in November in retaliation for the induvial being fired.

Following a lengthy investigation, Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Brian Allen Richardson for throwing the cat against the wall.

Richardson is charged with ill treatment of animals. He was granted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.