Deputies arrest man wanted for burglary of the Fillin’ Station Diner in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man wanted for burglary of a restaurant in the Town of Hollywood has been arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Preston Tremmel Ford was wanted for a burglary that happened at the Fillin’ Station Diner on Highway 165 last week.

An affidavit shows deputies responded to the business on August 1st in reference to a burglary alarm that was triggered around 10:00 p.m.

Once at the scene, deputies noticed signs of entry and met with the owner who was able to access video surveillance.

The report states the video showed a tall, slender, black male enter the section of the diner where the officer/storage room was located and attempting the force open the office door.

The suspect stepped away to another door and then returned seconds later and appeared to use a tool to open the office door – eventually gaining entrance, and after several seconds, exited the office and building.

After further investigation, Ford was arrested on August 7th. He is charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.