CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a suspect after fleeing during a traffic stop.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that the suspect fled from deputies and was apprehended in the North Forest Drive area in North Charleston by a K9 unit.

The investigation is still ongoing.