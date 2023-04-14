Charleston County deputies working to identify toddler found wandering near Ladson apartment complex on April 14, 2023.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC. (WCBD) – The mother of a toddler found wandering near a Ladson apartment complex has been located, according to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had called on the public to help identify the young boy after he was found wandering near The Mason Apartments around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the child was found walking near one of the apartment buildings.

Deputies searched the area but could not locate his parents at the time.

The sheriff’s office later told News 2 that the child’s mother was located shortly before 11:30 a.m. They said the child was in good health.

We’re told charges are unlikely.