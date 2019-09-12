Deputies: Inmate dies after suffering a suspected heart attack Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Al Cannon Detention Center early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male inmate at the detention center just before 1:30 a.m.

Suspecting a heart attack, deputies say medical personal began life-saving measures on the inmate before he was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies say the inmate was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has requested an investigation from SLED as per protocol. The coroner’s office will release the inmate’s identity at a later time.