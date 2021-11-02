Deputies: Driver was killed during Monday evening crash on Highway 17 in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash on Highway 17 in Awendaw Monday evening.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 17 near Jenkins Hill Road.

Andrew Knapp, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said an initial investigation revealed a Nissan sedan was traveling north on Highway 17 when it braked. A Toyota pick-up truck swerved to avoid a collision, but a car traveling behind the truck crashed into the Nissan.

The Nissan went off the roadway and into a ditch and the Toyota rolled over.

“The driver, and sole occupant of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Knapp. “The driver of the Toyota was not seriously injured.”

Two vehicles that avoided the collision were struck by debris.

Knapp said CCSO’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash.