Deputies increase patrols in Johns Island area after man attempts to break into an occupied car

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, there were reports of attempted car break ins at a stop sign.

Deputies say an unknown short, thin black male attempted to open car doors on an occupied vehicle stopped at a stop sign at Brownswood Road at River Road at around 9:30 PM.

The driver would drive away from the subject.

As the driver was driving away, the subject was holding onto the driver’s side rear door handle, which forced the handle off the door.

The subject would flee on foot into a wooded area.

The driver left the area and notified law enforcement.

Deputies have increased patrols of the area.

Drivers are reminded to lock their doors when traveling and to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 843-202-1700.