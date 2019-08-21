Deputies investigate armed robbery incident in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery in the area of Joan Street in Charleston.

Authorities stated that the incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. and that the victim was robbed by a white male, a black male and an unknown suspect who was the driver.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio. The suspects appeared to be in their mid-late teens, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Antonio added.

Officials said the suspects fled in a vehicle but don’t have any information on the description of make and model. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.