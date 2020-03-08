Deputies searching for suspect who stole pills from Walgreens on Folly Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for a man who stole an undisclosed number of pills from a Walgreens on Folly Road.

Authorities responded to the store just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday after a white male entered the Walgreens and made a demand for pills.

The man was reportedly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Deputies say the man held his hands inside his pocket as if he were pointing a firearm, but no such weapon was visible.

The man was able to leave the business with an undisclosed number of pills.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.





