Deputies investigating after man was pistol-whipped, robbed on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a victim was pistol-whipped and robbed of $1,400 outside a residence on John’s Island.

According to an incident report, Charleston County deputies were dispatched to John Smalls Road at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in reference to a robbery.

Once there, the victim told deputies he has been robbed in front of the residence by three black unknown males who left the scene in a newer model grey car.

The report states the victim has visible lacerations to his head and reported he has been pistol-whipped and robbed of his wallet containing $1,400.

The victim was transported by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Suspects are not currently known. Anyone with information should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

