Deputies investigating after shots fired at residence in Hollywood

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence in the town of Hollywood early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly after midnight in the 4800 block of Highway 164.

Unknown subjects fired the shots, striking the side of the house.  No occupants of the residence were injured. 

Capt. Antonio said the subjects fled in a vehicle.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss