Deputies investigating after shots fired at residence in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence in the town of Hollywood early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly after midnight in the 4800 block of Highway 164.

Unknown subjects fired the shots, striking the side of the house. No occupants of the residence were injured.

Capt. Antonio said the subjects fled in a vehicle.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.