Deputies investigating after teen arrives at Roper St. Francis with gunshot wound to the hand

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the hand Wednesday evening.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Roper St. Francis hospital just before 7:30 p.m. for a juvenile male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand.

He said the shooting happened on Swallow Drive in West Ashley.

Detectives attempted to speak with the teenager, but they said he would not provide and details about the shooting.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.