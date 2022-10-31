HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand over the weekend in the Hollywood area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 17-year-old showed up at Saint Paul’s Fire Station 7 on Saturday night.

The teen was taken by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left hand.

The juvenile told authorities that he was walking along Highway 162 near the Hollywood Market when he heard gunshots coming from an unknown location, according to an incident report.

While trying to take cover, the teen told deputies that he felt pain in his left hand and realized he had been shot. He told deputies that he was on the way to a family gathering when the incident happened.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Andrew Knapp, said deputies found evidence of a shooting along Highway 162.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. Deputies ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 843-202-1700.