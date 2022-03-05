JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Johns Island.

Charleston County deputies responded to the business around 4:20 p.m., but the robber had already run away.

“He was described as a thin white male about 45 or 50 years old and between 6-foot and 6-foot-2,” the sheriff’s office described.

They said K-9 deputies and CCSO’s helicopter responded to assist in the search.

Deputies are still investigating. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.