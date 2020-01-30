Authorities searching for suspects in Ladson convenience store armed robbery

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in Ladson early Thursday morning.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Scotchman on Highway 78 just before 3:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

He said two black males entered the store wearing masks and gloves. They then robbed an employee of cash and fled towards Von Ohsen Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.