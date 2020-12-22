Deputies investigating armed robbery that happened Monday night on Walton Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening on Walton Street in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking on Walton Street when he was approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim while the other removed a wallet from his pocket containing an undetermined about of money.

Deputies say both men then ran away.

A K9 with the North Charleston Police Department led deputies to a residence on Andrews Street, where they interviewed people who lived there and performed a search of the premises with a warrant.

No arrest was made, and no suspect description was made available.