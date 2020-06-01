1  of  2
Deputies investigating arson attempts near local plantations early Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies responded to an attempted arson near plantations in the Lowcountry.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the arson attempts on the roadside between Magnolia and Drayton Hall Plantations around midnight.

Deputies say a citizen extinguished a small fire in a ditch and located what appeared to be two Molotov cocktails.

Authorities have increased patrols at plantations in Charleston County.  An investigation is underway.

