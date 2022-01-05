Deputies investigating crash that seriously injured St. John’s Fire District firefighter

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that injured a firefighter with the St. John’s Fire District.

Deputies responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 17 at Davidson Road in the Ravenel area around 7:00 a.m.

They said a tractor-trailer, traveling southbound, collided with a Chevrolet SUV as it was turning left onto Highway 17.

The driver of that SUV, which was a marked St. John’s Fire District vehicle, became entrapped. Deputies said crews were able to quickly extricate the driver. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was not responding to a call at the time of the crash. They said an initial investigation indicated the tractor-trailer had disregarded a red light.

It remains under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Bureau.