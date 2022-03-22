NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died following a hit and run that happened Monday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded around 9:45 p.m. to 4400 Dorchester Road.

According to CCSO, a vehicle traveling on Dorchester Road struck a pedestrian before driving away from the area.

Deputies said that the pedestrian died at the scene by EMS.

An investigation is underway by CCSO’s Traffic Unit.

Those with information on the vehicle’s identity are asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stopper at (843) 554-1111.