JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning on Johns Island.

Deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle speeding on Old Pond Road, around 12:45 a.m.

Another call was received sometime later reporting a crash with a motorcycle on Old Pond Road near Joyner Road.

Bystanders of the crash attempted CPR on the motorcyclist before EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

CCSO investigators found that the motorcycle was headed east on Old Pond Road before veering off the road and striking a tree.

“The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Speed is believed to have been a factor,” CCSO said.

The identity of the victim is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.