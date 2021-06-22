Deputies investigating deadly Monday night shooting on Johns Island

Charleston County News

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening on Johns Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Bohicket Road around 8:17 p.m.

A male victim was found on the ground near a parked vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was parked in a private driveway, according to deputies.

They say an unknown shooter fled the area. No suspect information was provided.

