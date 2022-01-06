Deputies investigating deadly Thursday morning shooting on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Thursday morning shooting on Wadmalaw Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Little Smith Road around 8:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead in the yard from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.