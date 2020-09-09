Deputies investigating early morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man wounded on James Island.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Central Park Road on James Island around 2:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, a male victim told them he had been shot in the hand while in the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.