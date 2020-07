JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run on Johns Island.

Capt. Patrick Morris with CCSO said the crash happened near the 1003 block of Main Road around 6:15 a.m.

Deputies say the driver of the automobile ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.