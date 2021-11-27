Deputies investigating Friday-night shooting in McClellanville

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCCLELLANVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in McClellanville with reports of vehicles being hit by gunfire.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to 714 Lincoln Road around 8:40 p.m. following reports of gunfire in the area.

“Several vehicles” were on the scene for an alumni basketball game, however, people at the scene denied having any knowledge of a shooting.

CCSO said that two calls were received by dispatch, reporting vehicles on-scene being shot.

In addition, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any other injuries.

Upon investigation, a third vehicle was located at the scene that had been hit by gunfire.

The shooting incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES