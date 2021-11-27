Deputies investigating Friday-night shooting in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in McClellanville with reports of vehicles being hit by gunfire.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to 714 Lincoln Road around 8:40 p.m. following reports of gunfire in the area.

“Several vehicles” were on the scene for an alumni basketball game, however, people at the scene denied having any knowledge of a shooting.

CCSO said that two calls were received by dispatch, reporting vehicles on-scene being shot.

In addition, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any other injuries.

Upon investigation, a third vehicle was located at the scene that had been hit by gunfire.

The shooting incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.