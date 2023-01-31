HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood that left one person injured.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to the 6000 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1:00 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

An initial investigation found that the victim was outside a home when he got into an altercation with another man, who shot him with a handgun. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle which was later recovered in the Adams Run area, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but officials said there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.