Deputies investigating shooting in unincorporated Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in unincorporated Mount Pleasant late Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Boston Grill Road where a victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was released.

