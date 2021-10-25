Deputies investigating Sunday night shooting that left two injured in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured Sunday night in the same spot as a shooting that took place Friday night.

According to officials, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Elsey Dr. in West Ashley shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots toward a home in the area, hitting two men on a front porch. The two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening, said officials.

A neighboring home was also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

CCSO says this is the same location of a shooting Friday night that left one person injured.

No details on a suspect at this time. CCSO continues their investigation. Anyone with any information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

