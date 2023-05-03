WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Wadmalaw Island Wednesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim was found dead in a vehicle outside of a home on Roseville Road near Cherry Point Road around 6:00 a.m.

Deputies said the victim had been shot.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-743-7200.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.