MCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a shooting on South Santee Rd. that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m. in the 800 block of South Santee Rd. When they arrived to the scene, they found on victim shot in the arm.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information should call the CCSO at 843-202-1700.