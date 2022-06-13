CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing a company vehicle on Thursday.

According to CCSO, Rowland Sherrod (41) was spotted by a witness, getting into a work vehicle, starting it up, and driving off from a location.

Deputies were told by the witness that he hit the driver-side window multiple times with a broomstick before the suspect drove off. He also stated that his employee left the keys in the vehicle to take out the trash after finishing a job.

Both the witness and his employee spotted Sherrod with the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree on Railroad Avenue near Oak Lane.

The witness then chased the Sherrod into the woods before he lost sight of him.

A deputy arrived and detained Sherrod who was found close by the crashed vehicle. The deputy was also advised that Sherrod had the vehicle’s keys in his possession.

He was searched and the deputy found a vehicle keyfob that worked on the stolen vehicle.

Sherrod was arrested for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.