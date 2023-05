CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say Maybank Highway is shut down following a crash Thursday afternoon.

The collision prompted Maybank Highway to be closed near Sailfish Drive, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the crash has serious injury after a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree around 12:30 p.m.

CCSO is expected to stay on scene for an “extended time.”

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.