WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County need your help identifying to individuals who may have been involved in an armed robbery in West Ashley.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, the incident involved a smaller gray Ford sedan and two black males in their 20’s.

Deputies say the robberies happened on June 9th in the area of Ashley River Road and Wappoo Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.