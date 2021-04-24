Subject arrested following standoff with Charleston County deputies in McClellanville; deputy injured

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been apprehended following a stand-off with law enforcement on Old Georgetown Road in McClellanville.

Charleston County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for an individual who failed to register as a sex offender Saturday around 11:00 a.m. when the subject began to fire shots at the deputies and barricaded himself inside the residence.

No one was injured by the initial gunfire, but additional shots were fired, and a deputy was struck. Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said EMS treated the deputy at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Capt. Antonio later announced the subject was in custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment after being shot. It is unclear how he was shot.

A helicopter, SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene throughout the event. Neighbors have been allowed back into their homes.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per protocol. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.