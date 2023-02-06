LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand.

Deputies say the victim was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle on Highway 78, near the intersection of Ladson Road.

The man stated that around 4 p.m., he heard a noise and felt the injury to his hand. He was taken to the hospital by the driver with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time, CCSO said.

“Neither the driver nor the victim reported any altercations beforehand.”

Details of any suspects are not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.