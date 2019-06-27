Deputy injured during courtroom disturbance in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say an inmate became uncooperative and belligerent during an appearance inside a downtown Charleston courtroom.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bernard Jackson – who was in custody for a number of charges including failing to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and child endangerment – was escorted into the courtroom from detention lockup for a court appearance on Thursday.

Bernard Jackson

The report states while Judge M. Dennis tried to talk to Jackson about his pending cases, the defendant became extremely uncooperative, tried to talk over the judge and would not listen.

After several minutes of trying to talk to Jackson, the report shows the judge ordered deputies to remove him from the courtroom. Instead, Jackson refused to move.

When deputies attempted to move him, they said he intentionally fell to the ground and stated he was not going anywhere and began making statements about sovereign citizens rights and refused to stand.

The report said Jackson continued to disobey orders from the deputies, so they took hold of his restraints and were forced to remove him from the room and to the holding cell entrance. In the process, Jackson reportedly wrapped his leg around a table and grabbed the table leg. He was instructed to let go several times, but he refused.

Once freed, the report states Jackson grabbed one of the deputies and pulled him to the ground and failed to release him. That’s when a deputy pulled out a taser and ordered Jackson to let go, and he complied and was taken to detention holding by wheelchair.

The deputy’s hand was injured in the process and had to seek medical attention.