CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested Saturday morning after a suspected overdose on Von Oshen Road.

According to Andrew Knapp with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported overdose at a home on Von Oshen Road around 7:30 a.m.

Two people at the home were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Details surrounding the suspected overdose will be evaluated by Charleston County officials.