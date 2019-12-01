Deputies respond to shots fired call in Lincolnville

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Pickens Street in Lincolnville, SC at around 3:30 AM.

Deputies say that a residence and vehicle at the location were damaged by gunfire and the sole occupant of the residence was not injured.

Numerous spent shell casings were found in the roadway near the residence.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES