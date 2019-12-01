Deputies respond to shots fired call in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 200 block of Pickens Street in Lincolnville, SC at around 3:30 AM.

Deputies say that a residence and vehicle at the location were damaged by gunfire and the sole occupant of the residence was not injured.

Numerous spent shell casings were found in the roadway near the residence.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.