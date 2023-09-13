CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a crash along Highway 162 Wednesday afternoon.

According to CCSO, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near the 4700 block of Highway 162.

Officials said initial reports indicate a woman was hitchhiking when she was struck by the side mirror of an SUV traveling eastbound. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital “as a precaution.”

The roadway was closed for nearly an hour while crews responded to the collision.