JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling through Johns Island may see delays after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Bohicket Road.

Charleston County deputies say the crash happened along Bohicket Road near Edenvale Road.

Injuries are reported in the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The number of injuries and how long Bohicket Road will be closed is unknown at this time.