Deputies search for missing teen from Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for a missing teen that was last seen in the 2400 block of Cape Road on Johns Island.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that Peyton Murdock was last seen on July 21, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Peyton may be traveling on an orange and black colored Razor brand BMX style bicycle.

The press release stated that his hair is described as slightly longer than what is shown in the photo. Peyton was possibly last wearing beige shorts and a white t-shirt.

