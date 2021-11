CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who was involved in a roll over crash in Ravenel Sunday night.

According to deputies, they believe one person ran from the scene of a crash on Savannah Highway near McKnight Village Rd. in Charleston County.

The passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.