Deputies searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured pedestrian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured a 29-year-old pedestrian.

An injured male victim was found in a ditch on the side of the road near 2206 River Road early Thursday morning, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.

Deputies believe the victim was walking on the left side of River Road near Maybank Highway when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction struck him and sped away.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old victim survived the crash, but he was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.