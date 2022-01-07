Deputies searching for man accused of killing two women on Seabrook Island

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man who they believe killed two women during a party on Seabrook Island last month.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Detour Road the night of December 4th; once at the scene, deputies learned two women had been shot following a dispute at a party.

One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, died at the scene. The other, 30-year-old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort died while being taken to an area hospital.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence. During the interviews, deputies learned that one of the people involved in the shooting, identified as 21-year-old Dionte Mitchell of Seabrook, had left the scene.

Authorities later caught up with Mitchell who provided them with his side of the story. They said he was not immediately charged.

In the following weeks, investigators located and interviewed additional witnesses and reviewed the evidence that was collected at the scene to get more information about what happened.

Investigators met with a magistrate in Beaufort County on December 28th, where they presented findings in the case. “After reviewing the investigation, and based on probable cause, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrest Mitchell for two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have been working to locate Mitchell ever since they obtained the warrants. They believe he may have left the state.

Deputies said Mitchell has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on Dionte Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.