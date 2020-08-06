Deputies searching for man who stole 18-wheeler in Ladson early Thursday morning

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old man who stole an 18-wheeler from the Ladson area early Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with the search for a suspect around 7:30 a.m. when they learned the individual had stolen an unoccupied 18-wheeler – without a trailer – from a business on Highway 78.

Deputies began tracking the trailer through GPS and located it traveling eastbound on I-26.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle around the I-26 and I-526 area, but the suspect failed to stop. “Out of caution for surrounding citizens and increased traffic, deputies did not engage in a vehicle chase with the 18-wheeler,” said Capt. Antonio.

Deputies continued tracking the transfer truck and located it unoccupied and disabled on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms.

Capt. Antonio said deputies patrolled and searched the area with help from K9s and a helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Austin Grimes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately. Citizens should not approach the suspect. Deputies say there was no indication of a weapon or threat to the community.