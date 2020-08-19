Deputies searching for man who withdrew $700 at ATM using stolen debit card

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are searching for a man accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw cash.

The theft was first reported to the agency on August 2nd, and the suspect was seen using the card at a South State Bank ATM for several transactions that totaled $700.00.

Deputies described the suspect as a middle-aged while male wearing a dark baseball cap and beige and white button-down shirt. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200.