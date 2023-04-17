CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a juvenile last seen Thursday.

Deputies are searching for 14-year-old Hayden Barton who was last seen by her family in the West Ashley area.

Hayden is described to be 5’5″ in height, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The juvenile likely traveled to James Island after leaving her home on Orange Grove Road, CCSO said in a release.

Authorities say the juvenile has a history of running away and no foul play is suspected.

The public is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200.