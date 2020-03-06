Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kaitlyn Peardon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston need your help locating a missing juvenile.

They say 16-year-old Kaitlyn Peardon was last seen in Charleston on March 3rd at approximately 9:00 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Peardon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black and white Vans sneakers.

She is described as 5’02”, 110 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES