CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing James Island teenager.

Melena Gabrielle Snider, 17, was last seen by family members at her home on Stono Post Road on Thursday around 2:00 p.m.

Deputies said Snider is considered endangered as she has medical conditions that require medication.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen does not have access to a vehicle and may still be in the James Island area, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-743-7200.